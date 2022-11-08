Sisi: Mideast, eastern Mediterranean 'most affected' by climate change

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, said Tuesday that the Middle East and eastern Mediterranean are most affected by climate change, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The past years have witnessed severe climatic events in the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean, from forest fires to floods and torrential rains that have caused huge financial losses," Al-Sisi told the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt's seaside city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

"Voluntary initiatives aimed at mobilising support for efforts to confront climate change have become one of the most important mechanisms for global climate action," he said.

Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, for his part, said his administration is committed to supporting efforts aimed at confronting climate change.

"The concern about climate issues and their dangerous repercussions gives great proof of the world's interest in this issue," he said at the global event.

Egypt is currently hosting COP27, with more than 100 leaders and Heads of States attending the global event to discuss ways to lessen the negative impacts of climate change and adapting to its repercussions.

