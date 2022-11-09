Gaza farmers prepare to export olive oil to Gulf 

For the first time, Palestinian farmers in the Gaza Strip will export 50 tonnes of olive oil to the markets of two major Gulf States, Quds Press reported yesterday.

"The Ministry of Agriculture has completed final preparations to export the first shipment of Palestinian olive oil through Karm Abu Salem [Kerem Shalom] Crossing," Mohammad Abu Odeh, marketing official in the Ministry of Agriculture in Gaza, said.

"This is the third year that olive oil is being exported from Gaza, but this is the first year that we export this quantity," noting that there would be more shipments due to the abundant produce.

"We are making sure that exports do not lead to oil deficiencies in the local market," he said, noting that the oil exports are heading to the markets of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Abu Odeh stated that the 50-tonne shipment includes gifts sent from Palestinians in Gaza to their relatives in the Gulf States.

The Gaza Strip is expected to produce 5,000 tonnes of olive oil.

