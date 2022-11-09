Hezbollah: Netanyahu's victory will not affect sea border deal

The border demarcation deal between Israel and Lebanon will not be affected by the return to power of right-wing Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, a senior official in Hezbollah said.

Hassan Al-Baghdadi said: "The sharp division within the occupation temporary state and the weak victory of the extreme right heralds the rapid demise of this non-viable entity," stressing that this "gives us hope for the speed of its collapse, especially with the escalation of resistance in the West Bank, which makes the occupation leaders worry about their future."

"No future government can touch the achievements made by the demarcation deal to preserve Lebanon's wealth," Al-Baghdadi said.

Netanyahu's camp, which includes far-right parties, won 64 of the 120 seats in the Israeli Knesset elections last Tuesday.

