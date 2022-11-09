Qatar commemorates World Cup 2022 with banknotes

Qatar's Central Bank, on Wednesday, issued commemorative coins and banknotes of the FIFA World Cup, set to open in the Gulf country later this month.

"The business of commemorative coins represents a fundamental contribution from the banking sector to the success of the historic event," Central Bank Governor, Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed, said in a ceremony marking the issuance.

The currency with the World Cup trophy and Qatar 2022 logo has a picture of Lusail Stadium on one side with Al Bayt Stadium on the opposite side. The two stadiums are the venues for the opening and the final World Cup match.

Also found in the background of the banknote is the Qatar National emblem, skyline, a dhow and Zubara fort.

"The commemorative banknotes reflect the Qatari civilisation and cultural heritage," bin Mohammed said.

Wednesday's ceremony was attended by FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, along with a host of Qatari officials and foreign ambassadors to Doha.

Qatar is set to host World Cup from 20 November through 18 December, becoming the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to organise the global tournament.

READ: Qatar hosting 2022 World Cup 'source of pride'