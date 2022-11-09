Latest News
/
Settlers get $8m boost to Judaise occupied Silwan
/
Egypt tightens security measures ahead of potential protests this Friday
/
Pro-Kurdish Swedish lawmaker slams gov't comments on YPG
/
Malaysia: Where is the $1m sent to PA to restore the Gaza medical clinic?
/
Tunisia: West calls for guarantees for independence of the judiciary
/
Hezbollah: Netanyahu's victory will not affect sea border deal
/
Tunisia president denies restricting freedoms
/
Tunisia: 77% of cases of violence against women perpetrated by husbands
/
John Kerry should clarify statements on freezing ex-Egypt President Mubarak's assets, son says
/
Iran: Air pollution kills over 20,000 people a year
/
Russia welcomes Algeria's desire to join BRICS
/
UAE investors bid for Liverpool FC
/
Iraq Prime Minister: Turkiye can play key role in Iraq development
/
Turkiye: Erdogan wants Swedish action on anti-terrorism for NATO bid approval
/
Oman Energy Minister sees oil prices coming down after winter
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More