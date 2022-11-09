Turkiye sanctions extended by EU over East Med hydrocarbon exploration

The European Council decided on Tuesday to extend "sanctions" over what it calls Turkiye's "unauthorised drilling activities" in the Eastern Mediterranean. The sanctions will be in place for one more year until 12 November 2023.

A statement issued by the European Council said that the decision was taken following the review of the framework of restrictive measures in response to the country's activities. "The European Union will therefore maintain its ability to impose targeted restrictive measures on persons or entities responsible for or involved in unauthorised drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean."

The sanctions include a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze for Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) Board Member and Deputy General Manager Mehmet Ferruh Akalın, as well as TPAO Exploration Department Deputy Director Ali Coskun Namoglu.

According to the EU statement, these two people are subject to the sanctions as they are responsible for "planning, managing and implementing hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean."

Turkiye, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected territorial water claims made by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration. It has been stressed on several occasions that the excessive claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriots violate the sovereign rights of both Turkiye and Turkish Cyprus.

