Iran: Reformist bloc calls for referendum to end crisis

The Reform Front, the main reformist movement in Iran, yesterday called for a "referendum" to end the ongoing crisis sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Since 16 September, Iran has been rocked by protests sparked by Amini's death. Dozens have been killed, including members of the security services.

In a statement posted on its official website, the Reform Front urged authorities to make "immediate, courageous and innovative changes" aimed at "starting an effective dialogue at the national level".

"This first action is even possible by relying on… the current constitution and by implementing it in full, including… Article 59 on the organisation of a referendum," the statement said.

The Iranian constitution provides for the organisation of a "referendum and direct reference to the votes of the people" on important political, economic, social and cultural issues.

"Practical decisions by the country's leaders in this field can put an end to the crisis and open horizons for frustrated, dissatisfied and angry citizens," it added.

The Reform Front was formed in March 2021 by personalities close to former President Muhammad Khatami.

