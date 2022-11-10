Israeli settlers uproot 120 olive trees in Ramallah 

Israeli settlers yesterday cut down 120 olive trees planted on Palestinian-owned land in Ramallah's northeastern town of Turmus Ayya.

Local Palestinian resident Awad Abu Samra told that settlers from the illegal Israeli outpost of Adi Ad, chopped

down "about 120 olive trees owned by the Palestinian local resident, Sa'eed Za'tar."

He added that Za'tar found the fallen trees when he arrived on his land.

Israeli forces continuously prevent Palestinian citizens from accessing their lands that are adjacent to illegal settlements or behind the illegal Separation Wall, except through special permits.

