Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli settlers uproot 120 olive trees in Ramallah 

November 10, 2022 at 12:38 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Olive trees were uprooted by Israeli settlers, in West Bank on 13 January 2021 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Olive trees were uprooted by Israeli settlers, in West Bank on 13 January 2021 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
 November 10, 2022 at 12:38 pm

Israeli settlers yesterday cut down 120 olive trees planted on Palestinian-owned land in Ramallah's northeastern town of Turmus Ayya.

Local Palestinian resident Awad Abu Samra told that settlers from the illegal Israeli outpost of Adi Ad, chopped

down "about 120 olive trees owned by the Palestinian local resident, Sa'eed Za'tar."

He added that Za'tar found the fallen trees when he arrived on his land.

Israeli forces continuously prevent Palestinian citizens from accessing their lands that are adjacent to illegal settlements or behind the illegal Separation Wall, except through special permits.

READ: Settlers continue attacks on Palestinian farmers in occupied West Bank

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments