Portuguese / Spanish / English

Russia: Progress being made to reopen Turkiye airspace to Russian flights to Syria

November 10, 2022 at 10:51 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Russia, Syria, Turkey
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Representative of the President of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, Russia on 15 April 2021 [Russian Foreign Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, Russia on 15 April 2021 [Russian Foreign Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
 November 10, 2022 at 10:51 am

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, said there has been progress in negotiations with Turkiye regarding the reopening of its airspace to Russian flights to Syria.

"Our aviation officials are working on the issue and we as the Foreign Ministry seriously back these efforts to eliminate problems that sometimes surface," Bogdanov told IRNA news agency on Tuesday.

On 23 April, Turkiye closed its airspace to Russian military and civilian flights to Syria.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the time that Turkish airspace has been closed to all civilian and military aircraft carrying soldiers from Russia to Syria.

"We have closed the airspace to Russian military planes and even to civilian planes heading to Syria with soldiers on board," he added.

READ: Turkish air space closed to planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria, says minister

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsRussiaSyriaTurkey
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments