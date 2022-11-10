Russia: Progress being made to reopen Turkiye airspace to Russian flights to Syria

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, said there has been progress in negotiations with Turkiye regarding the reopening of its airspace to Russian flights to Syria.

"Our aviation officials are working on the issue and we as the Foreign Ministry seriously back these efforts to eliminate problems that sometimes surface," Bogdanov told IRNA news agency on Tuesday.

On 23 April, Turkiye closed its airspace to Russian military and civilian flights to Syria.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the time that Turkish airspace has been closed to all civilian and military aircraft carrying soldiers from Russia to Syria.

"We have closed the airspace to Russian military planes and even to civilian planes heading to Syria with soldiers on board," he added.

