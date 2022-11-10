Yemen: The Houthis consider visit of US Ambassador to Hadhramaut an act of aggression

On Wednesday, the Houthi Movement in Yemen condemned the visit of the US Ambassador to Yemen to the Hadhramaut Governorate in the eastern part of the country, stressing that it was an "act of aggression targeting Yemen's security and unity".

The political office of the Houthi Movement said in a statement, "We strongly condemn the visit of the American Ambassador to Hadhramaut Governorate, and we consider it an act of aggression that falls within the aggressive agenda that targets Yemen's security, stability and unity."

The statement added that "a country like the US, which funds and supports the attack against Yemen, can never think of the interest of the Yemeni people," stressing that "the Yemeni people strongly reject any American activity towards Yemen, whether declared or undeclared," according to Al-Mayadeen channel.

The Houthis called on the US to "submit to the will of the Yemeni people and their legitimate right to achieve independence, away from any guardianship and to stop the aggression, lift the siege and stop foreign interference."

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced, last month, that it carried out a "a simple warning strike in order to prevent an oil ship that was trying to steal crude oil from the port of Dabba in Hadhramaut Governorate."

