Fatah official calls on PA to stop discrimination against Gaza

A senior member of the Fatah movement in the Gaza Strip, Ahmed Helles, has called on the Palestinian Authority to act justly with the Gaza Strip, stop its discrimination, and pay the financial dues to the families of Palestinian martyrs.

"Gaza has paid all the costs and has never given up its national project. It has never given up its role and has not been late in any of our people's battles. It represents the pride of the Palestinian people. No one has the right to neglect Gaza or to let the family of a single martyr be left searching for their rights," Helles said during a ceremony held to commemorate the passing of Yasser Arafat in Gaza City.

"It is time to do justice to all the families of our martyrs, as they are not political categories and they are the martyrs of Palestine, all of Palestine. There should not remain any form of discrimination on the basis of geography between a place and another and between an employee and another… All our people deserve to enjoy the same status," he added.

"President Abbas took decisions related to bringing justice to the people of Gaza, its employees, and its martyrs, but these decisions were not implemented," Helles said.

He called for the need to end the Palestinian division and hold elections.

