Senior Russia military official visits Algeria 

The Algerian Ministry of Defence has announced that the Army Chief of Staff, General Said Chengriha, yesterday received the Director of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation, Shugayev Dmitriy Evgenievich.

"In the context of the implementation of the Algerian-Russian bilateral military cooperation program, General Said Chengriha received, at the chief of staff headquarters of the Algerian People's National Army, Shugayev Dmitriy Evgenievich, director of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation, in the presence of major generals and brigadier generals from the Ministry of National Defence and the People's National Army besides the ambassador of the Russian Federation in Algeria," the Ministry of Defence said.

This meeting allowed the two parties to discuss bilateral military cooperation and ways to diversify it to include areas of mutual interest."

It comes as the Russian Southern Military District announced the implementation of joint anti-terror exercise with Algerian ground forces at the Hamaguir military base in the southwest of Algeria this month.

The exercise will include tactical moves to search for, detect and destroy illegal armed groups, and about 80 soldiers from the Southern Military District are expected to participate.

