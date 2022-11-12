2 UK ships arrive for Qatar World Cup security

Two British ships from the UK arrived at the Umm Al-Houl Naval Base in Qatar on Friday as part of bilateral cooperation with Doha to secure the 2022 World Cup.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Amiri Naval Forces received the ships, Bangor and Guardian.

According to the source: "The arrival of the two ships comes within the cooperation agreements concluded by the Ministry of Defence with brotherly and friendly forces to secure the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022."

"Upon arriving at the base, the crew of the two ships expressed their happiness for being in the State of Qatar and for their participation in securing this global football event," added QNA.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will kick off on 20 November, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al-Bayt Stadium in the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world.

Thirteen countries are participating in securing the tournament, most notably the US, the UK, Turkiye, France, Germany, Pakistan and others. Turkish and Pakistani ships arrived at the same base to participate in securing the World Cup.

