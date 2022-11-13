Fire guts refugee tents in Yemen's Hudaydah

A fire swept through dozens of refugee tents in Yemen's western province of Hudaydah on Saturday, according to local authorities, reports Anadolu Agency.

A statement by the provincial authority said the blaze broke out in a refugee camp in the town of Al-Khukha, south of Al-Hudaydah.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

According to the statement, the fire has caused to displace around 100 families in the camp.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

Thousands of Yemenis have been displaced from their homes since the outbreak of the 8-year conflict.

