EU allocates $100m to support Tunisia's budget

The European Union will disburse a total of €100 million ($100 million) to the Tunisian government to support the country's budget, Tunisia's Ministry of Economy and Planning announced yesterday.

"The European grant will support the government measures aimed at mitigating the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the overall economic activity," the ministry said in a statement.

The funding was granted in an official meeting held in Tunisia yesterday.

Tunisia has been mired in a severe economic crisis that was exacerbated by the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak, in addition to a spike in energy importing costs resulting from the Russian-Ukrainian war.

