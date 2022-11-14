Israel soldier mistakenly kills Israeli man he suspected to be a Palestinian attacker

On Monday, an Israeli soldier shot a man after he mistakenly thought he was a Palestinian who wanted to attack him in the central city of Ra'anana.

"A soldier on Monday shot a man suspected of being an attacker at the Ra'anana Junction," the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation said.

"The 40-year-old was taken to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba in serious condition, where he was declared dead," it added.

"Another man, aged about 50, sustained minor injuries to his leg from shrapnel," reported the Corporation.

It noted that "the suspicion of an attempted attack has been ruled out," adding that the "police began an investigation into the circumstances of the incident."

Since the beginning of this year, the Palestinian Territories have witnessed major escalations, as the Israeli army is carrying out continuous raids into cities and camps in the West Bank.

