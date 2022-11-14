Libya won't open more crossings with Tunisia, says PM

Libya will not open any additional border crossings with Tunisia, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah announced yesterday.

"The region is going through real security problems and terrorist risks," Dbeibah told Mosaique FM, adding that his country's border crossings would only be opened "if necessary."

Dbeibah pointed out that his country was facing "problems at the border crossings with Tunisia, including logistics, as well as the media's failure to record the entry and exit of travellers."

The head of the Government of National Unity noted that the Ras Jedir crossing required "further improvements due to the large transit movement it has been witnessing recently."

