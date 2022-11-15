Turkiye opens new housing settlement for displaced Syrians

Turkiye has inaugurated a village built for displaced Syrians, as Ankara continues to attempt to resolve their settlement and the return of Syrian refugees to the country.

During a visit to northern Syria yesterday, Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu spoke at a ceremony in the newly-built settlement of 'Musiad', consisting of 600 brick bungalows at Mashhad Ruhin near the Turkish border in Idlib province.

.@MUSIAD ve @Sadakatasi iş birliğinde, @AFADBaskanlik koordinasyonunda hayata geçen ve 600 briket evden oluşan MÜSİAD Köyü tamamlandı! Savaş mağduru ailelere umut olacak projedeki evler, @TC_icisleri Bakanımız Sn. @SuleymanSoylu katılımıyla yarın hak sahiplerine teslim edilecek. pic.twitter.com/I1yJQ9yJ8t — MÜSİAD TV (@MUSIADTV) November 12, 2022

Saying that 75,000 houses have been constructed in the Turkish-held territories in northern Syria over the past two years, Soylu guaranteed that Turkiye will build 25,000 more by the end of the year in order to complete 100,000.

So far, over 500 families have reportedly moved into the new housing complex, and 100 more are due to arrive in the coming days.

The construction of housing – as well as medical and educational infrastructure – for displaced Syrians and refugees is a key part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government's plan to create a solution to settle the millions of Syrian refugees both within Turkiye and northern Syria, emphasising the need for their voluntary return.

