Egypt releases 30 pretrial detainees

The Egyptian Presidential Pardon Committee yesterday announced the release of 30 pretrial detainees.

The committee said in a statement that "procedures to release the 30 pretrial detainees have been completed" without giving further details about the released detainees or the charges levelled against them.

The release coincides with the United Nations COP27 Climate Summit currently taking place in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The committee affirmed "the continuation of its work to release all detainees" in coordination with state agencies, especially the Public Prosecution and the Ministry of Interior.

The Presidential Pardon Committee was formed in April following a presidential directive, and coincided with a call by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to launch the first national dialogue since he came to power in the summer of 2014.

Tariq Al-Awadi, a member of the Committee, has recently estimated the number of released detainees at 1,040 pretrial detainees and 15 convicted prisoners. However, unofficial estimates indicate the number of only 508 political activists and detainees.

Some of the most prominent pretrial detainees to be released by the committee are activists Ziyad Al-Alimi and Hussam Moanis, prominent opponents Yahya Hussein, Muhammad Mohiuddin, Majdi Qarqar, journalist Hisham Fouad, and artist Tariq Al-Nahri.

