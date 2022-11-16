Israel raises the state of alert in the West Bank

The Israeli occupation army yesterday issued orders to the West Bank Military Division to raise the state of alert among the forces during the next 72 hours, in anticipation of operations against the occupation and its settlers in the West Bank.

This comes after the stabbing and hit and run attack near the illegal Ariel settlement yesterday, and the death of the 18-year-old Palestinian Muhammad Murad Souf from the town of Haris, in the Salfit district.

The Chief of Staff of the Israeli occupation army, Aviv Kochavi, arrived at the site of the alleged stabbing that targeted the Israeli security guard at the entrance to the industrial zone in the Ariel settlement.

Kochavi said the operation in the Ariel settlement "should have ended differently" adding that the occupation army "will investigate the incident and learn from it."

"The army will continue Operation Break the Wave as long as it is necessary and will work anywhere and at any time, in order to carry out its mission and maintain a sense of security for the population."

This comes as the Israeli occupation army continues the closure of the Haris village in the northern part of the West Bank with dirt hills and military checkpoints, after the death of three settlers.

The head of Haris village council, Omar Samara, said that the occupation "closed the main gate at the entrance to the village and all the entrances to the village with military barriers and dirt berms."

Samara added that "a large military force stormed the town and surrounded the home of the Souf family, amid confrontations with dozens of citizens."

"Settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles with stones, causing damage to a number of them," he added.

Various areas of the West Bank have witnessed significant tension since the beginning of this year.