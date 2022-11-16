UK, France underline urgency of addressing irregular migration

The UK and France underlined the urgency of addressing irregular migration, a joint statement by the two countries foreign ministers said on Friday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The countries welcomed the progress made toward a significant new bilateral agreement, said a joint statement that came after the meeting in Paris between British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

The ministers also stressed the importance of cooperation in addressing global and bilateral challenges, including climate change, cooperation to secure energy supplies, and transition to clean energy.

According to the statement, the countries reiterated their strong commitment to supporting Ukraine in the military, humanitarian and political spheres.

Condemning Iran for violently repressing peaceful protests and supporting Russia's war by providing it with drones, the foreign ministers "reiterated their clear determination that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon and their deep concerns at its insufficient cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency."

Increasing numbers of migrants seeking to reach England attempted to cross the English Channel in makeshift boats as authorities added extra security to the port of Calais and the cross-Channel tunnel, and other major routes for migrants.

The number of migrants who tried to cross the channel has significantly increased this year, according to French and British authorities.