Deadlock persists as Lebanon fails for 6th time to elect new president

Lebanese lawmakers, on Thursday, failed for a sixth time to elect a new president as the country grapples with deepening political and economic crises, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Michel Moawad, a candidate backed by the Lebanese Forces Party, received 43 votes, well short of the figure needed to win the first round.

Speaker, Nabih Berri, set the next voting session for 24 November.

A candidate needs two-thirds of the vote in the 128-member Parliament to get through the first stage, while an absolute majority is needed in subsequent rounds.

Former President, Michel Aoun, left office on 31 October, after completing a six-year term, without lawmakers agreeing on a successor.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been facing a crippling economic crisis that, according to the World Bank, is one of the worst globally after the mid-19th century.

The country has already been without a fully functioning government since May, with Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and his Cabinet having limited powers in their current caretaker status.

