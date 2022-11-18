Dozens killed in house fire in Gaza refugee camp

At least 21 people were killed and several injured when a fire erupted at a building where residents were attending a party yesterday in the Gaza Strip, according to health officials.
Reports said the dead included women and children who were at the part in the Jabalia refugee camp. It is unknown how many people were injured in the fire.
Civil defence teams were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures.
The fire was sparked by gasoline stored in the building, according to preliminary findings, but an investigation is ongoing.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila ordered the injured to be moved to West Bank hospitals if necessary.
A statement by Palestinian Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said President Mahmoud Abbas declared a period of national mourning today.
Jabalia is the largest of the Gaza Strip's eight refugee camps in the Gaza Strip.
