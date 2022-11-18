Hamas: Israel coalition gov't deal will explode situation

Hamas spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, said the Israeli right-wing parties' agreement on "legalising settlement outposts" in the occupied West Bank reflects the depth of racism and fascism that will rule in the next Israeli government.

Qassem said in a statement issued yesterday that the next government's expansionist schemes and terrorist ideology will exacerbate the situation in the region.

"The Israeli entity has established an illegal colonial occupation on our Palestinian land," he said, pointing out that the Palestinian people will continue their legitimate struggle against the Israeli occupation and its racist policy, and "will not stop their national struggle, whatever the form of the occupying government and its terrorist components."

