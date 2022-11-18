Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel gang leader appears in South African court for extradition hearing

November 18, 2022 at 3:58 pm | Published in: Africa, Israel, Middle East, News, South Africa
South African Police Service (SAPS) officers gather at a house in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on November 17, 2022 following the arrest of a 46-year old Israeli fugitive, who has been on Interpols red notice since 2015 [AFP via Getty Images]
South African Police Service (SAPS) officers gather at a house in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on November 17, 2022 following the arrest of a 46-year old Israeli fugitive, who has been on Interpols red notice since 2015 [AFP via Getty Images]
 November 18, 2022 at 3:58 pm

A suspected Israeli gang leader, arrested by South African police on Thursday in an affluent Johannesburg suburb, appeared in court on Friday for an extradition hearing, Reuters reports.

The 46-year-old, wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder, is attached to a criminal group called the Abergil Organisation and has been on Interpol's Red Notice list since 2015.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The South African Police Service said the gang leader was arrested together with seven other people during an operation conducted by Interpol and various units of SAPS.

The accused will be back in a South African court next week, where he faces charges of drug, unlicensed firearm and ammunition possession, as well as charges of possession of prohibited firearms, police, said in a statement.

READ: Israel gang leader wanted for attempted murder, arrested in South Africa

Categories
AfricaIsraelMiddle EastNewsSouth Africa
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments