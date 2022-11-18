Portuguese / Spanish / English

'Istanbul bomber' surveyed scene of attack 9 days earlier

November 18, 2022 at 3:39 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
Citizens leave carnations to condemn a day after the deadly terror attack on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, Turkiye on November 14, 2022 [Murat Şengül/Anadolu Agency]
 November 18, 2022 at 3:39 pm

Newly released security camera footage shows alleged Istanbul bomber Ahlam Albashir near the scene of Sunday's terror attack more than a week earlier.

The footage of Albashir apparently scouting Istanbul's busy Istiklal Street emerged during the official investigation into the 13 November terror attack which killed six people, including children, and injured 81 others.

In the footage from 4 November, Albashir is wearing jeans and a headscarf and is walking down the street around 5:30pm local time.

She is also carrying roses in her hand, just as she did on the day of the attack.

Turkish police have said that Albashir has confessed to the attack and to being trained by Kurdish groups in Syria. She entered Turkiye illegally from Afrin, Syria.

