Egypt: Sisi orders private jet to repatriate exiled Sudan leader 

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi allocated a private jet to transport Muhammad Al-Mirghani, head of the Democratic Unionist Party, back to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, after he spent ten years in exile in Egypt.

Egypt's Al-Qahera News channel said Al-Mirghani's return to Khartoum is a continuation of the Egyptian support for the Sudanese national consensus.

Al-Mirghani left Sudan in 2010, following disagreements within his party, and went to the British capital, London, where he stayed for a short period before leaving for Cairo and settling there for nearly a decade.

A spokesman for Al-Mirghani's Democratic Unionist Party, Omar Khalafallah, said his return compliments a number of files and tasks, including the Sudanese initiative; launched in March to resolve the political crisis.

Egypt has recently intensified its meetings with Sudanese political forces that have historic relations with Cairo in an effort to reach a settlement between the military leaders and the Forces for Freedom and Change.

