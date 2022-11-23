Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: new government should act against rights groups, says far-right MK

November 23, 2022 at 9:16 am | Published in: Israel, Israeli Elections, Middle East, News, Palestine
Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli far-right lawmaker and leader of the Religious Zionist Party on October 26, 2022 [GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images]
A far-right Israeli parliamentarian has called on the new Israeli government to act against human rights groups which, he said, pose an "existential threat to the state of Israel." Bezalel Smotrich made his comment at a conference on Monday which discussed human rights organisations "operated by Hamas".

The far-right extremist said that the government will target the finances of the human rights groups and act against them through "legal and security means". He claimed that human rights organisations incite people against Israel.

"Faced with de-legitimisation, incitement to terrorism and slander, it's time to start responding," he said. "That's our challenge. I have no doubt that the next few days will see the establishment of a good government."

According to Haaretz, Benjamin Netanyahu's ally added, "If we knew how to identify them [the rights groups] in the early stages we would handle them in a much more effective way."

