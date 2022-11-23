Tunisia: Ghannouchi bailed to appear at hearing 

A member of the defence team of the Instalingo Foundation confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Indictment Department of the Court of Appeal in Sousse had decided to postpone consideration of the appeal against the decision of the investigating judge to keep Ennahda leader Rashed Ghannouchi on bail to appear at a hearing on 29 November.

Lawyer Amin Bouker provided the details in a Facebook blog. Ghannouchi was bailed on 11 November and was banned from travelling.

He had appeared before the investigating judge in the so-called Instalingo case on the previous day. The bail decision was confirmed by Rushdi Bin Ramadan, an assistant prosecutor and the official spokesman for the Sousse 2 Court of First Instance.

