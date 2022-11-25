Portuguese / Spanish / English

World Cup: Brazil fans show support for Palestine

It's not only fans from Arab countries that are showing support for Palestine, Brazil fans have been particularly supportive, but Palestinian flags have also been waved by Serbian fans and seen at the France vs Australia match
November 25, 2022 at 5:42 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Brazil, FIFA, International Organisations, Middle East, Palestine, Qatar, Videos & Photo Stories
