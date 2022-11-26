Saudi Arabia ready to support United or Liverpool purchase

The Saudi authorities confirmed they would support any bids by the private sector in the Saudi Kingdom to buy the esteemed UK clubs, Manchester United or Liverpool.

The UK's BBC Sport website quoted Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal confirming Saudi's support for any step to buy the two clubs.

The Saudi prince stated that private companies in his country have a strong interest in the top clubs of the English Premier League.

READ: Saudi, Iraq Energy Ministers meet, review oil markets

The minister made it clear that he could not speak on behalf of the private sector in his country, adding: "But there is a lot of interest, desire and passion for football."

Al-Faisal noted: "The Premier League is the most watched league in Saudi Arabia and the region and has a large number of fans. Therefore, we will support the private sector in the kingdom if it decides to invest in English clubs because we know that this will reflect positively on sports in our country."

The Saudi minister continued: "If there is an investor who is willing to do this, what is the problem?"

READ: Fear mounts over possible execution of 54 inmates in Saudi Arabia