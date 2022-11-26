Tunisia activists: 'US Embassy shows solidarity with abused women, but what about women in Palestine?'

The US Embassy in Tunisia announced its solidarity with battered women worldwide, sparking controversy on social media as many activists called on it to condemn the violence practised by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian women.

The embassy's Facebook page changed its logo to orange on the occasion and expressed: "On 25 November, the world recognises International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a day to heighten awareness about the physical, psychological and emotional harm women and girls face worldwide. Today also marks the launch of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. The United States is committed to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls through US foreign policy."

Activist Hassan Al-Khalidi commented: "We greatly appreciate your interest in human beings and we stand in solidarity with you in these human values. We urge you to also be concerned about the Palestinian people who have been oppressed for a long time."

Another activist, Khaled Al-Khulaifi, added: "Palestinian women and girls are exposed to physical, psychological and emotional harm from the occupying state's authorities."

Furthermore, activist Shams Al-Din Al-Jaziri criticised the double standards practised by the US: "If there were a special colour for the International Day of International Military Violence, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq would be the largest participants in the celebrations. I suggest black as an appropriate colour."

Another activist, Muhammad Maamari, continued: "The colour orange, which is the colour you dress Guantanamo prisoners in, that represents disgrace to humanity and life, all because they have different opinions and thoughts, is also appropriate."

