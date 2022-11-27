Egypt asks 11 Israeli pilots to leave its territory

Israeli media on Thursday reported that Egyptian authorities had asked 11 Israeli pilots to leave its territory after they landed without visas, Anadolu reports.

Israeli daily Maariv said the pilots landed in Egypt in small planes but the Egyptian authorities asked them to leave, citing "reasons of national security."

Maariv added that the pilots were unable to fly back as their planes were out of fuel and the weather was too stormy to fly back safely.

The daily also said that the Israeli Foreign Ministry is trying to work with Egyptian authorities to allow the pilots' safe return.

The ministry, however, said that it was the fault of the pilots who flew to Egypt without necessary visas, according to Maariv.

Egyptian authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

READ: Hamas responds to Israel's threat against Gaza