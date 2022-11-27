Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits northwestern Turkiye

A magnitude-4.3 earthquake hit the northwestern province of Duzce in Turkiye early Sunday, according to the disaster management authority, Anadolu reports.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck at 6.57 a.m. (0357GMT).

The tremor occurred at a depth of 9.52 kilometers (5.9 miles).

A magnitude-5.9 earthquake centered in the Golyaka district struck Duzce on Wednesday, leaving at least 93 people injured.

