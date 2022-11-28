Israel: hospital sacks doctor for offering flower to Palestinian boy

A Palestinian doctor has been sacked by an Israeli hospital after offering a flower to a Palestinian boy wounded during an Israeli raid in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, Quds Press revealed on Sunday.

The well-known Hadassah Medical Centre sacked cardiologist and lung specialist Dr Ahmad Mahajneh, an Israeli citizen from Um Al-Fahm. He offered the flower to Ahmed Qteish, 16, who was hit when Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a group of children who were playing on a football pitch in the occupied Palestinian neighbourhood.

The boy has been undergoing treatment for more than a month. The Israeli occupation forces said that they shot him in the belief that he was planning to carry out a stabbing attack.

"Hadassah Medical Centre is a model for Israel's racism," commented human rights groups in a number of separate statements. "Incitement by Israeli media played a large role in the sacking of the cardiologist."

