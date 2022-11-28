Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: hospital sacks doctor for offering flower to Palestinian boy

Hundreds gather to protest against Israel's occupation, illegal settlement policies and deportation of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem on February 25, 2022. [Mustafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
A Palestinian doctor has been sacked by an Israeli hospital after offering a flower to a Palestinian boy wounded during an Israeli raid in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, Quds Press revealed on Sunday.

The well-known Hadassah Medical Centre sacked cardiologist and lung specialist Dr Ahmad Mahajneh, an Israeli citizen from Um Al-Fahm. He offered the flower to Ahmed Qteish, 16, who was hit when Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a group of children who were playing on a football pitch in the occupied Palestinian neighbourhood.

The boy has been undergoing treatment for more than a month. The Israeli occupation forces said that they shot him in the belief that he was planning to carry out a stabbing attack.

"Hadassah Medical Centre is a model for Israel's racism," commented human rights groups in a number of separate statements. "Incitement by Israeli media played a large role in the sacking of the cardiologist."

