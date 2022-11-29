Brazilian ambassador goes to Palestine refugee camp to watch World Cup match 

The Brazilian Ambassador to Palestine, Francisco Mauro Holland Brasil, watched the FIFA World Cup football match between his national team and Switzerland in a Palestinian refugee camp in Rafah yesterday.

The ambassador decided to sit among Palestinian refugees in the Brazil Refugee Camp in southern Gaza city, so named because his country funded the camp's renovation in the 1990s.

The Brazilian diplomat travelled from Ramallah to the Gaza Strip, where he was received warmly by the residents of the camp. Happily for him, and the Brazilian supporters among the refugees, Brazil won 1-0.

