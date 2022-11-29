PA: 205 Palestinians martyred since beginning of 2022, says health ministry

The Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health announced today that 205 Palestinians have been martyred since the beginning of 2022. Most of those killed were in the occupied West Bank, and were shot by the Israeli occupation army.

The ministry released the figure after three more Palestinians were shot dead by the Israeli army in Ramallah and Hebron. The victims were two brothers, aged 21 and 22, and a 44-year-old. They were killed by the Israelis on the UN's International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People commemorated annually on 29 November.

The Secretary of the PLO Executive Committee, Hussein Al-Sheikh, described the killing of the two brothers in Ramallah as a "heinous crime" and added that, "The cold-blooded execution was fascist behaviour on the part of the occupation forces."

