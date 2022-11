Israel: 4 teenage refuseniks jailed

Four Israeli teenage refuseniks have been sent to a military prison in Tel Aviv. Shahar Schwartz (18), Einat Gerlitz (19), Evyatar Moshe Rubin (19), and Nave Shabtay Levin (18) were each sentenced to 45 days behind bars for their refusal to enlist in the military, due to the occupation of Palestine and apartheid policies of the Israeli government