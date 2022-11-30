Sudan sees protests against deal between army, civilians

Thousands of Sudanese protesters marched on Wednesday against a deal between the civilians and the military, which is expected to be finalised soon, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The protests were organised by the resistance committee in the Omdurman city of the Khartoum state.

The protesters marched in front of the national Parliament, raising slogans against the political deal between the military and civilians that was brokered by the international community.

"We are against this compromise as we agreed with the resistance committees. We are sticking with our slogans, which are no negotiation, no compromise, and no partnership with the military," Ahmed Hassan, a protester, told Anadolu Agency.

READ: Sudan: civil society and military agree framework for political process

The police have used tear gas to disperse the protesters, but no injuries have been reported so far.

The military, which ruled the country since the coup in October last year, and the political coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) have agreed on a political framework deal early this month.

The two sides agreed on ending the military coup of October 2021, and put new rules for a civilian ruling in the country that will end by general elections.

FFC also said the talks between the two sides will continue to sign a final agreement soon.

It added that the deal will also address the issues of the transitional justice, reformation of the military and security sector, and the revision of the Juba Peace agreement that was signed in October 2020.

FFC and the military engaged in long talks under the sponsorship of a committee, including the US, UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as the UN Special Mission to Sudan.

More than 120 protesters have been killed since the military coup on 25 October.

READ: Sudan protests against 'foreign interference' in its affairs