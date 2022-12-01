Latest News
Brazil's Congress holds a special session for Palestine on UN Solidarity Day
Israel Minister criticises Jordan film depicting brutality of Israeli soldiers
Tunisia: General Labour Union warns government of 'social battle'
Netanyahu vows Israel will not be governed by Talmud
Israel occupation forces kill more Palestinians in West Bank
Israel: chief of staff slams far-right politician's remarks about army
Israel: Ben-Gvir stirs up crisis over detention of Israeli soldier
Israel to deport dual citizenship Palestinian to France
Gantz 'worried about Israeli army'
Syria: rights groups demand to know fate of 'forcibly disappeared' citizens
Turkish FM: Sweden, Finland took "positive steps" to join NATO
Qatar, Britain discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations
Saudi Aramco discovers two natural gas fields in eastern region
US reduces patrols in northern Syria
Israel Lapid slams politicians' incitement against army commanders
