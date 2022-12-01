FM: Turkiye demands 'effective measures' against terrorist groups targeting it

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, called Wednesday, for "effective measures against terrorist organisations targeting Turkiye, including freezing their bank assets in the countries where they are located."

"We are fighting terrorist organisations in all ways," Cavusoglu said at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting held in Romania, stressing the need for Ankara's allies to stop supporting these organisations.

The Turkish chief diplomat accused the United States of "supporting" terrorists in northern Syria, calling on Washington to stop this support.

Last April, Turkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

On 20 November, Turkiye carried out a series of air strikes against armed bases of the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Syria and Iraq.

During the past few days, Ankara has intensified its attacks on PKK targets and its armed groups in Iraq and Syria.

