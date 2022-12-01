Qatar, Britain discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations

Chief of Staff of Qatar's Armed Forces, Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, met on Wednesday with UK Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa, Air Marshal Martin Sampson and discussed ways to enhance cooperation relations between the two countries.

A statement published by the Qatari Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said the two officials reviewed during the meeting which took place in Doha, bilateral cooperation, ways to enhance and develop them, as well as a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers.

Qatar and Britain have strong historical political, economic, and security ties.

In 2017, Qatar signed a contract with the United Kingdom to buy 24 Typhoon combat aircraft worth $8 billion.

In August, Doha received the first batch of British Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft that participated in security for the 2022 World Cup currently taking place in Qatar.

The United Kingdom also participates in security operations for the World Cup, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East.

