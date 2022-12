Tunisian players try to help Palestine flag pitch invader

Players from the Tunisian football team tried to help a Tunisia fan who ran onto the pitch waving a Palstine flag, during the North African country's stunning victory over France in the 2022 World Cup. Fans could be heard chanting 'Palestine!' in support of the pitch invader, who was manhandled by a large group of security staff, prompting jeers from spectators and interventions from the Tunisian team