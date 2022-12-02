Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia, Libya agree to open door to full cooperation, sources say

December 2, 2022 at 9:30 am | Published in: Africa, Libya, News, Tunisia
Tunisian President Kais Saied (R) meets Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh (L) at Carthage Palace in Tunis, Tunisia on September 09, 2021. [Libya Başbakanlık Basın Ofisi - Anadolu Agency]
The official Hakomitna platform concerned with publishing news from the interim Libyan Government of National Unity announced on Wednesday that President Kais Saied and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, have agreed to open the door for full cooperation and addressing any obstacles which disrupt the historic partnership between the two countries.

In a statement on Facebook, the platform said Saied "welcomed Dbeibeh's visit to Tunisia to discuss several political, economic and security files", adding that and he "emphasised the depth of the historic relationship" and the "need to accelerate the pace of cooperation to facilitate citizens' procedures between the two countries."

The platform emphasised that Dbeibeh "confirmed that the goal of the visit is to enhance economic, political and security cooperation, and to discuss several agreements that contribute to creating fruitful economic cooperation and facilitating many procedures of interest to Libyan citizens and businessmen."

It said the meeting was attended by the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) Al-Siddiq Al-Kabir, Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi, along with other ministers.

