Gaza calls for equal rights for those with disabilities

Scores of Palestinians staged a sit-in at the headquarters of the Ministry of Social Affairs on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities to highlight the plight of disabled people in the Gaza Strip. There are some 130,000 disabled people living in Gaza; some were born with a disability and others became dsiabled following accidents or the numerous Israeli attacks on the Strip. In the vigil, the protesters raised banners declaring their right to health, education, international protection from the occupation's violations and their right to employment
December 5, 2022 at 4:06 pm | Published in: Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
Gaza calls for equal rights for those with disabilities [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
