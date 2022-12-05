Iran: Activists call for civil disobedience and strikes

Iranian activists called for a new wave of protests starting today with the aim of inflicting economic damage on the country, as part of ongoing demonstrations which erupted after a 22-year-old woman died while in police custody.

Citizens were called upon to refrain from shopping for the next three days with the aim of preventing money from circulating in the Iranian banking system.

Activists said that as many shops as possible, especially in economic centres such as bazaars in major cities, should remain closed until Wednesday.

Iran has been witnessing nationwide protests since the death of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran's morality police for violating strict Islamic dress codes for women. It was said that a few locks of hair were visible from under her head scarf.

Mahsa died in police custody a few days after her arrest in mid-September.

The call for new protests comes as reports emerged that the Iranian leadership may disband the morality police.

