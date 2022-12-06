Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas's Head congratulates President bin Zayed on UAE National Day

December 6, 2022 at 4:43 pm
President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (top C) and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (top 2nd L) attend the celebrations marking the 51st national day of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi. [UAE Presidential Court - Anadolu Agency]
The Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, congratulated UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of the Arab Gulf country's 51st National Day.

"We extend our best congratulations and sincerest feelings and wishes on the occasion of the fifty-first National Day of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, in commemoration and celebration of the establishment of the union by the efforts of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed," Ismail Haniyeh said in a message sent to the Emirati President.

Haniyeh added that he wishes the UAE continued progress and prosperity and wishes the Arab and Muslim world continued unity and harmony among its States.

The Hamas leader also expressed "deep pride of the historical relations between our peoples" and hope that such relations continue, and that the Palestinian people "achieve their full sovereignty and freedom".

