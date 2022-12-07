Ex-Israel commanders expect Smotrich to annex West Bank

Former senior officials in the Israeli Civil Administration say they expect that Religious Zionist Party leader, Bezalel Smotrich, to annex the occupied West Bank, Haaretz reported yesterday.

The former Civil Administration officials, Haaretz said, expressed their concern on the coalition deal struck between Likud and Religious Zionism.

According to the deal, far-right leader Smotrich would have greater authority over the illegal Jewish-only settlements and unrecognised outposts in the occupied West Bank. The former officials have warned that this move would have a direct impact on security.

"Every action in the West Bank has a direct impact on security, and lack of coordination will lead to significant conflict," Haaretz reported one former top official saying.

One former official said: "With no doubt, Smotrich is to implement the annexation."

