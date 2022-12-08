Algeria calls for reform of UN Security Council

Algeria's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ramtane Lamamra, called on Wednesday for reform of the UN Security Council so that Africa can have two permanent seats. Lamamra made his call during the ninth conference of senior African officials about peace and security across the continent held in the Algerian city of Wahran.

"Africa has the right to suggest its proposal repeatedly for the reform of the UN Security Council," the minister insisted. "This will end the oppression that has lasted for eight decades."

The Security Council has 15 member states, including five permanent members: the US, the UK, Russia, China and France. These five states have the right to veto any decision, and can thus paralyse UN institutions and actions.

Currently, there are three African countries among the ten non-permanent member states, namely Ghana, Gabon and Kenya. Lamamra stressed the importance of "a comprehensive, pluralist and balanced system to face global challenges successfully and effectively."

He reiterated that Algeria is to continue pursuing its effective role for the sake of peace and security in Africa, and will continue its support for solutions for African problems.

