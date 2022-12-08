Syria: Assad regime suspends sporting events due to fuel crisis

The Syrian football and basketball federations, which are run by the Bashar Al-Assad regime, yesterday announced the suspension of all their sporting activities due to the fuel crisis that the regime-controlled areas are suffering.

The official Syrian news agency SANA reported that the football and basketball federations announced the postponement of the general league for all age groups.

The date of the resumption of sporting activities will be determined next year, adding that sports activity will be limited to games within governorates which will not require athletes to travel between cities.

For the past week, transportation in the areas controlled by the Assad regime has been in a state of paralysis due to the nearly complete absence of oil products.

Most industries and businesses have also ceased to operate as a result of the crisis. The Assad government has not announced any immediate solutions to the crisis.

